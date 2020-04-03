Carlos Zarate
January 23,1964-March 20, 2020
Carlos Zarate, age 56, fell asleep in death peacefully on Friday, March 20th, 2020, at home in Modesto. He was born January 23, 1964 to Narciso & Antonia M. Zarate in Modesto,Ca. He was survived by his wife of 21 years, Lourdes Zarate, his children, Carlos Xavier Zarate, Ashlee Grace Zarate, Nathan Alexander Zarate, & Anthony Richard Gutierrez, his grandchildren, Itzel & Carlos X Zarate Jr., his siblings, Cruz Chavez, Enedelia Padilla, Teresa Gasca, Irma Zarate & Jose Zarate, & his extended Vigil/Reyes family. He was a refrigeration operator with E&J Gallo Winery for 35 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, & friend. He loved serving his creator faithfully for 26+ years as a dedicated Jehovah's Witness, with an unwavering faith in a new system of things where death & illness would be no more. His contagious smile would light up rooms & moods. He will forever be in our hearts & missed immensely.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 3, 2020