Carmen Ann Silva
1931 - 2020
Nov 3, 1931 - Nov 6, 2020
Carmen Ann Silva, 89 of Los Banos passed away Friday, November 6th at her son's residence in Merced.
Mrs. Silva was born in Banta and was a resident of Los Banos for 68 years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed camping and cooking. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Los Banos and a member of Native Daughters.
Mrs. Silva is survived by her husband of 68 years, Tony Silva of Los Banos; sons, Raymond (Valerie) Silva of Merced and Norman Silva of Hilmar; son-in-law, Steve Lopez of Tracy; brother, Leonard Mello of Tracy; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David Silva; daughter Diane Lopez; brother, Frances Mello and sister, Betty Souza.
Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to Bristol Hospice, 374 E Yosemite Ave., Ste. 200, Merced, CA 95340 or your favorite charity.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Gustine.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
3 entries
November 11, 2020
This lady was so very special to me and so many others. Loved our conversations of our families and I always complimented her hairdo! Gosh, she had such a do every time I saw her. She loved everyone, and when her grandson, Andy, met our Granddaughter, Katie, she was extremely delighted. Many happy memories of her and Diane. They are together again, with our Lord God, pain free, and one day, we will meet again! Our deepest sympathy to the entire Silva and Lopez families.
November 11, 2020
Carmen, thinking of all the wonderful memories of the times we spent together growing up, Betty and l always looked up to you, you were so beautiful and seemed to know so much that we didn't, we were more then friends we were family.
Margie Putnam
Friend
November 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pamela & Joseph Medeiros
Friend
