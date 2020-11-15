Carmen Ann Silva
Nov 3, 1931 - Nov 6, 2020
Carmen Ann Silva, 89 of Los Banos passed away Friday, November 6th at her son's residence in Merced.
Mrs. Silva was born in Banta and was a resident of Los Banos for 68 years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed camping and cooking. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Los Banos and a member of Native Daughters.
Mrs. Silva is survived by her husband of 68 years, Tony Silva of Los Banos; sons, Raymond (Valerie) Silva of Merced and Norman Silva of Hilmar; son-in-law, Steve Lopez of Tracy; brother, Leonard Mello of Tracy; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David Silva; daughter Diane Lopez; brother, Frances Mello and sister, Betty Souza.
Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to Bristol Hospice, 374 E Yosemite Ave., Ste. 200, Merced, CA 95340 or your favorite charity
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Gustine. www.cvobituaries.com