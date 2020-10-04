1/1
Carmen Helen Espinoza
1939 - 2020
Carmen Helen Espinoza
Jul 17, 1939 - Sept 24, 2020
Long-time Modesto resident, Carmen Helen Espinoza passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 24th, at the age of 81. She was born July 17, 1939 in Wyoming, to parents, Frank and Sophia Esparza.
Carmen was a loving mother to her three sons, Rudy Anthony Espinoza, Jeffery Allen Espinoza, and Francis Earl Espinoza; 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; a devoted companion to Enrique Perez, and a Godmother to all. She grew up with a strong faith and shared the love of Jesus with all who knew her; she will be truly missed.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 8th at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 505 W. Granger Ave., Modesto, CA 95350, with a Recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. The committal will follow at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery, 3200 N. Dakota Ave., Modesto, CA 95358.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Rosary
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
OCT
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
