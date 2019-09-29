Carol Ann Allen
March 1932 – Sept 2019
Carol Ann Allen of Turlock, CA, peacefully passed away on September 21, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in San Francisco, CA to Everett and Harriett Thomas in 1932.
Carol's life centered on her family and her love for Christ.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband James W. Allen, her eldest son James T. Allen, and her sister Madeline (Nan) Flinn.
She is survived by 6 of her 7 children: John Allen (Noi) of Aurora, CO; Sue Mayer (Jack) of Turlock, CA; Cheryl Davis (Jerry) of Atwater, CA; Rob Allen of Stockton, CA; David Allen (Jenny) of Clive, IA; and Stephen Allen of Modesto, CA; her brother Richard Thomas of Clearlake, CA, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Reception will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm at the Covenant Living campus (formerly Covenant Village).
For full obituary please go to
www.allenmortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 29, 2019