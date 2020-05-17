Carol Ann ZavalaApr 12, 1955 - May 8, 2020On Friday, May 8, 2020, Carol Ann Zavala; loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away at age 65.Carol was born on April 12, 1955 in Los Banos, California to Henry and Rita Westbrook. She was a nurse clerical aide for 24 years, a member of the Golden Agers. Carol was raised in Dos Palos and had two sons, Richard and Patric Ballinger. In 1987 Carol married Robert Zavala and gained two step children Bobby and Belinda. Carol had a passion for cooking, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She devoted much of her time as a foster parent and caregiver. Carol had a big heart and was very giving to the community of Los Banos helping those in need, especially children. Carol was a dedicated and loving grandmother and shared a special bond with her granchildren.Carol is preceded in death by her father Henry Westbrook, brother John Westbrook, son Richard Ballinger and granddaughter Melissa Westrope.She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Robert Zavala, mother Rita Westbrook, her children: Bobby Zavala, Belina Sembera, Patrick Ballinger and Brenda Stroud, her brothers, Calvin and Scott Westbrook, 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.