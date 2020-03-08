Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Bruns. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Jean Veltkamp BrunsMay 28, 1949 - February 26, 2020Carol Jean Veltkamp Bruns was born on May 28, 1949, in Bozeman, Montana to George and Berdena Veltkamp. She passed away on February 26, 2020. After graduating from Manhattan Christian High School, she attended Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, graduating in 1971 with a teaching credential. She taught third and fourth grades at Ripon Christian Schools until 1984, when she met her future husband, Wayne Bruns and his young son, Ryan. Carol realized that she needed a job that did not require so much preparation and looked for an 8 to 5 job. In August, 1984 she began the next phase of her professional career, working as an administrative assistant at Powell/ Smith - Howe Insurance Company in Modesto, now known as TSM Insurance Agency. Carol soon became a key player in the employee benefits department, where she became a customer service representative. Things were changing with the implementation of the Privacy Law, which made it more stressful to help clients with their claims issues. On August 29, 2006, Carol suffered a cardiac arrest, which left her as helpless as infant. After undergoing extensive rehabilitation, along with extreme determination and by the grace of God, Carol was able to live a near normal life, but was unable to return to work. She is survived by Wayne, her husband of 34 years, his son Ryan Bruns, daughter-in-law Kristin Bruns, his stepson, Scott Caudill (Crystal) and 4 grandchildren, John and Brandon Caudill and Kaylee and Olivia Bruns. In addition she leaves behind her four sisters, Sue Smith (Bill), Leona Veltkamp, Kathy Thiesen (Todd) and Bonnie Klompien (Layne). A celebration of Carols life will be held at First Christian Reformed Church in Ripon on March 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Carol has donated her body to Life Science for research. Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 8, 2020

