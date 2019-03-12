Carol Harris
|
Aug 4,1949 - Mar 7,2019
It is with Great Saddness We Announce the passing of our Beloved Mother Carolyn Audrey Harris 69 of Riverbank Ca, She left us unexpectedly on March ,7 2019 while in Surgery at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto Ca, We will Miss her so very much her memory will live with us forever. She dedicated her life to serving the Lord. We find comfort in knowing she is rejoicing in the arms of her savior. She attended United Pentacostal Church for most of her life. She was called Grandma Harris by all. Carol also served her community as a business owner in Modesto for more than 20 years. She was proceeded in death by her Mother, Husband, and a grandson. She is survived by her children Aleia Mutchler, Deandra Martin, Donald Martin (Jennifer), and Carrie Martin. Three sisters, one brother, and her Grandchildren. Christopher Martin, Brandon Mutchler, Tiffany Mutchler, Courtney Keyes, Michael Grajera, Ashley Keyes, Nathaniel Grajera, Morgan Martin, Jordyn Martin, Madison Martin. Whom she all loved and adored. And seven great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held on March 14th 2019 9 AM-10 AM. (viewing ) 10AM-11AM (service). At the Revival Center lovated at 704 I street Modesto. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 12, 2019