Carol Jean Meanza

Nov 8, 1945 - Jan 27, 2019

Carol passed away peacefully in her Napa, CA home on January 27, 2019. Her family and members of Collabria Hospice provided her with daily comfort and care until she succumbed to a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob); her daughter Lauren Meanza, also of Napa; her son Jeffrey Meanza of Minneapolis, MN; her step-son, Robert Meanza Jr. of San Antonio, TX; and her step-daughter, Catherine Hogue of York, PA.

Carol was born on November 8, 1945, the only child of Herman and Patricia (Williams) Wolf and raised in Cincinnati, OH. In 1973, she and Bob moved to California shortly after their marriage. They lived in Fresno, San Francisco, and Concord, before settling down and raising a family in Modesto. They moved to their Napa home in 1997, after their children were in college.

While her children were still in school, Carol continued her formal education, receiving a bachelor's degree (summa cum laude) in Organizational Communication and her diploma in Professional Paralegal Studies. She spent several years working in the Human Resources field, serving as HR Manager for Interval Resorts, LLC (RiverPointe) and Aldea Children and Family Services, both in Napa.

Carol liked to travel throughout the U.S. and a good part of the rest of the world. Her travels took her to every state in the union, including Hawaii and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Central America, many countries in Europe, parts of the former Soviet Union, Japan, and China.

Carol was a very special person in the lives of her family and friends. She was a very loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, cousin, and loyal friend to everyone who knew her.

There will be no memorial service, but donations in her name to Collabria Care Hospice in Napa or the Martin-O'Neil Cancer Center at St Helena Hospital are welcome.

