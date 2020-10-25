1/1
Carol Norquist
1943 - 2020
Carol Jean Norquist
November 23, 1943 - October 15, 2020
Carol Jean Norquist, 76, of Modesto, California entered into Eternal Life with her Savior Jesus Christ, peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on October 15, 2020. Carol was born on November 23, 1943 to Louie Goodin and Angeline Wadena in Warroad, Minnesota.
Carol is survived by her husband Gale of 58 years; daughters Gayle Ann Norquist, Cyndy Lynn Tverberg and Karin Leigh Tarvin along with 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, sister-in-law's and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Carol is predeceased by her parents; brothers Earl Goodin, Mitzi Goodin and Sonny Goodin.
Carol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved to cook, crochet, knit and be with family. Carol especially enjoyed going back to Minnesota every year to be with family and friends as well as casino visits. During her time back in Minnesota she followed Pow wows and was proud of her Native American heritage specifically from Naytahwaush, MN.
Carol was very spiritual and she dedicated her children to God and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the gospels. Her devotion to her family and her belief in God supported her in life with cancer and ultimately gave her peace.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society or any local Hospice can be made in Carol's name.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 25, 2020.
