Carol A. O'Hanneson
June 3, 1947 - July 10, 2019
Mrs. Carol Ann (Meyer) O'Hanneson, of San Marino, California, born on June 3, 1947 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to the late Helen Meyer and Joseph Meyer, passed away at age 72 on July 10, 2019 in Modesto, California. She attended Utah State. She was an Investment Consultant in the Financial industry. Carol was married to Robert O'Hanneson. She is survived by her sons, Geoff Mettler and Greg Mettler; stepsons, David O'Hanneson and Steve O'Hanneson; sister, Joan McDonald; and grandchildren, Alexis Mettler, Kassi Mettler, Gage Mettler, Addison Mettler, Lauren O'Hanneson, Courtney O'Hanneson, and Lily O'Hanneson. She also leaves behind her adored cats, Reacher and Tanky. Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life service on Saturday, July 20 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Turlock, California. Please contact Greg Mettler at (209)204-1771 or [email protected] for information regarding the celebration of life.
Published in the Modesto Bee from July 16 to July 17, 2019