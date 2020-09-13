1/1
Carol Oakes
1940 - 2020
Carol Ann Oakes
February 17, 1940 - September 2, 2020
Carol Ann Oakes, 80, of Hughson, California, passed away September 2, 2020. Carol was born February 17, 2020 in Fresno, California to Ben and Irene Thatcher.
She attended College of the Sequoias while working as a banker teller in Lemoore, California. She worked as a teacher's aide at Hughson Elementary School and then worked as a registrar at the Muir Trail Girl Scout Council. She enjoyed a life of traveling with her husband during their retirement years.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Jack Oakes. She is survived by daughter Nancy (Steve) Ramos of Fresno, CA; daughter Susie (Eric) Rauch and grandson Justin of Novato, CA; and two brothers, Dave Thatcher of Lemoore, CA and Steve Thatcher of Tracy, CA.
Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Railtown 1897 State Park at www.railtown1897.org.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
