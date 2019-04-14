Carol Randle (1935 - 2019)
Carol Randle
July 4, 1935 - April 10, 2019
Carol Randle, 83, resident of Modesto for 50 years passed away peacefully. She loved her family deeply and her friends became her family. She also loved to dance, travel, play bridge and had an infectious laugh.
She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Fred W. Randle Sr. She leaves behind her 3 children, Fred (Kelly) Randle Jr., Dan (Cheryl) Randle & Cindy (Rich) Munyer; sisters Sue (Bill) Randle & Charlotte Pellett; 6 grandchildren & 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation from 4 to 8p.m. Monday, April 15 at Lakewood Funeral Home, Hughson. Funeral at 1p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at Lakewood Funeral Home followed by Burial.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1663, Modesto 95353.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019
