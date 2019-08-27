Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Silva. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 575 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-632-1018 Memorial service 10:00 AM Monte Vista Chapel Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Dustrud Silva

August 5, 1932 - August 21, 2019

Carol Dustrud Silva, age 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 21, 2019 after a fearless battle with cancer.

Carol was born on August 5, 1932 in Fargo, North Dakota to Maurice and Min Jones. She was the third of five siblings. Carol graduated from Concordia college and began her teaching career, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, then Oregon, and finally Fresno, California. She met George Silva and they were married on June 13, 1971. They raised their four children on the dairy farm. One of Carol's favorite things to do was visit her house in Carmel, CA which her and George built together where they created beautiful memories that include family members and many friends. Her two loyal dogs were always by her side.

Carol was a leader at Community Bible Study for 30 years and touched the lives of so numerous women. She was a mentor to many throughout her life in her consistent walk with Christ. Her passion for the Lord was beyond measure. God's love poured out of her in everything she did and to all whom she met. She was also a very dedicated member of her church, Calvary Chapel-Turlock.

Carol Silva is survived by her children Martin Silva(Sherry), Susan Latter, John Silva (Michelle), George Silva Jr.; twelve grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Norman Jones and sister Mary Jones Olson. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Silva, brother Maurice Jones Jr, sister Marlys Hove, and son-in-law David Latter Jr.

A memorial service will be held at Monte Vista Chapel in Turlock, CA Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow immediately after the service in the gym. A private family interment will take place prior to the memorial service at Turlock Memorial Park.

Condolences can be made in the form of donations to ConvenantCare - Hospice in Turlock, CA and Calvary Chapel - Turlock.

Susan Latter and the family would like to express their immense gratitude to CovenantCare - Hospice in Turlock, CA and Stacey for their exceptional and loving care provided to our beloved Carol.

Thank you and blessings to all who loved her. "God is good"

