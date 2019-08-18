Carol Ann Streeter
Feb 2, 1933 – Aug 13, 2019
Carol Ann Jones was born on February 2, 1933 to loving parents Cecil T. and Maifen Jones. She was born in Modesto, CA and was a resident for life. Carol worked at Davis High School in the Student Body Office and at 3A Auto Insurance. She loved playing tennis, board games, and visiting with her many friends.
Carol was preceded in death by both of her parents, her sisters Maxine Verfurth and Elaine Negley, her brother Gordon Jones, her son Stephen Streeter, her grandson Adam Brown, and both of her husbands, Jerry Streeter and Harold Zimmerman. Carol is survived by her children; Debi (Thad) Brown, Denise Streeter, and Doug (Michelle) Streeter, her daughter-in-law Tammy Streeter, her brother Bill Jones, her grandchildren; Aaron (Kim) Brown, Matt (Candice) Brown, Callie (Joshua) Mathis, Kimber (Jason) Morgan, Jade Gray, Javy Gray, Eddie (Tia) Streeter, Paul (Allison) Streeter, Kelly (Tim) Gilbert, and Tyler Streeter, as well as 25 great grandchildren.
Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Streeter family. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 beginning at 1:00pm until 4:00pm at Carol's Home. Carol will be laid to rest privately by her family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to .
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 18, 2019