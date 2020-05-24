Carol Vercammen
1950 - 2020
Carol Marie Vercammen
July 1950 ~ May 2020
Carol was born in Oakland, California and graduated from El Cerrito High School in 1968. In 1973 she settled in Turlock and married John Vercammen on May 12, 1973. Carol enjoyed cooking and travelling but most of all she treasured time spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband John Vercammen; children Michael (Mary) Vercammen and Eric Vercammen; grandchildren Michael Vercammen Jr. and Drew Vercammen; and siblings Robert Rockwell of San Diego, Lynn Tozier of Colorado, Richard Rockwell of Colorado. She is also survived by her sisters in law Eleanor Vercammen, Juliette Frost, and brother in law Paul Vercammen of all of California.
Memorial contributions can be made in Carol's memory to American Cancer Society.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Please share condolences at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
