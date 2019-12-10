Carol Ann Vernon
December 7, 1940 - December 2, 2019
Carol Ann Vernon passed on December 2 peacefully at home with her loving family.
Carol is survived by her husband of 63 years, David; children, Lora Madsen, Michael Vernon, Eric Vernon, sister; Barbara (Jerry) Kilgore, brother; Paul (Virginia) Wilson of Murphy's OR, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; Lynn Wilson and Bob Wilson.
Carol was born on December 7, 1940 to Jeff and Estelle Wilson in Chickasha,OK.
Carol enjoyed her time on the houseboat at Lake Don Pedro. She fished, danced, played poker and then she danced some more. She was beautiful, kind, loving and hospitable to all. She welcomed everyone.
A funeral is scheduled Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lakewood Funeral Home in the Heritage Chapel. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Alexander Cohen Hospice House. The family would like to thank hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 10, 2019