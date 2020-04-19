Carol Waddell (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Lakewood Funeral Home
Service Information
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA
95326
(209)-883-0411
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carol Elaine Waddell
January 3, 1931 - April 15, 2020
On Wednesday, April 15th, Carol Waddell died of natural causes. She is survived by 5 children - Marvin, Brent, Scott, Kevin, and Lynn Waddell; 5 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. In her life, she was proud to be a wife, a mother, a teacher, a friend, and an adventurer. We are glad she will be reunited with her dear Earl now, who she has missed for many years. She went in peace, for which her family is grateful.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Hughson, CA   (209) 883-0411
funeral home direction icon