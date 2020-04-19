Carol Elaine Waddell
January 3, 1931 - April 15, 2020
On Wednesday, April 15th, Carol Waddell died of natural causes. She is survived by 5 children - Marvin, Brent, Scott, Kevin, and Lynn Waddell; 5 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. In her life, she was proud to be a wife, a mother, a teacher, a friend, and an adventurer. We are glad she will be reunited with her dear Earl now, who she has missed for many years. She went in peace, for which her family is grateful.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 19, 2020