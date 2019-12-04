Carole Favero Anderson
Dec 24, 1947 - Oct 24, 2019
Born Carole Pearl Favero the day before Christmas 1947, she died on Oct 24, 2019 of heart failure brought on by a series of strokes.
She leaves behind two sons, Brandon and Jason Prestridge, her six grandchildren: Nicolas, 22; Priscilla, 19; Justin, 17; Josh, 14; Ace, 9; and Violet, 6. She also leaves a brother, Joe Cozzo of Vancouver, Washington, along with the many friends she made and worked with during her spirited life in the Riverbank and Modesto area.
Besides family, she was never without an animal for a friend.. Despite financial hardships, she still contributed to the Humane Society of the United States. So remembrances may be made to that fund, or to the SPCA of Stanislaus, 4733 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto 95357.
A memorial luncheon to celebrate her life will be held at The Seasons (formerly Elks Lodge) in Modesto at 945 MeHenry Avenue on December 11th from 10am to 1pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 4, 2019