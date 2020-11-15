CAROLE CARROLLDecember 25, 1944 - November 5, 2020Carole Joy Yost was born on Christmas Day in 1944 to Leonard and Priscilla Yost of Atwater, CA. She attended Atwater High School and then graduated from college with an LVN license.She met an airman from Castle Air Force Base and they married and had a daughter, Julie.Carole pursued a career in nursing, both bedside and later in the field of medical insurance authorization. After Julie married and had a child, it was Carole's joy to move to Sacramento to be a Nana to her grandson, Aidan.Carole had two best friends in high school who went everywhere together, even triple-dated! They stayed in touch all throughout their careers, and Carole was able to take many trips with them, including to London, Edinburgh and Paris.After her retirement, she volunteered for Hospice and at her church in their funeral luncheon ministry.Carole was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and spent her last three years in memory care facilities, finally succumbing to its complications.She is survived by her daughter, Julie Carroll Pearse (Charlton); her grandson Aidan Ericksen; her sisters, Kim Rorabaugh (Ryan) and Marilyn Owens (Larry); and her brother Len Yost (Jan).The family is grateful and thankful to Pacifica Memory Care for their exceptional compassion and loving care.The funeral service will be private, but there will be a Celebration of Life at the home of Larry and Marilyn Owens on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Please contact them at (209) 576-1819 if you wish to join the family in this time of remembering Carole.