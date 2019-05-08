Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Stuart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carole Stuart

April 11, 1940-April 30, 2019

Carole Elaine Stuart went home to heaven April 30, 2019 in Modesto, California. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Crosspoint Community Church on May 18th at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be given to

Carole was born April 11, 1940, in Viola, Wisconsin to Kenneth and Marie Marshall. At nine years old she was born again by the Lord Jesus Christ.

The Marshall family moved from Wisconsin in 1948 to New Pine Creek and then to Vale, Oregon. They moved to Nampa, Idaho in 1953. Carole attended Nampa schools, graduating near the top of her senior class in 1958. She attended Northwest Nazarene College on a scholarship.

Carole married David Stuart, her high school sweetheart on August 29, 1958. They lived in Nampa, Moscow and Fruitland, Idaho. Their son Steve was born in 1962 and daughter Julie followed in 1966. The family moved to various places such as Boise ID, Livonia MI, Redding CA, Medford, OR and Caldwell ID where Carole faithfully served as a Pastor's wife and loving mother.

In 1988, David and Carole moved to Modesto. Carole worked for several years at Century 21 Real Estate, leaving in 1995 to accept a position with The Salvation Army, Modesto. She served as Executive Assistant to the County Coordinator and Special Events Coordinator for all fundraisers at the Modesto Citadel.

She was an active member of Crosspoint Community Church in Modesto, serving in the women's ministry and the chaplaincy program. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her smile and kindness, and was used of the Lord to greatly bless all of her family and friends throughout her life. She was loved by all and will be missed; however, there is great joy in knowing that because of the person and work of Jesus Christ on her behalf, she is enjoying Him in heaven now and forever.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, David L Stuart. She is survived by her son, Steven Stuart and wife Tammy of Napa, CA; her daughter Julie McDermott and husband Jerry of New Smyrna Beach, FL, her brother Gary Marshall of Phoenix, AZ; her brother Kem Marshall and wife Lois of Nampa, ID; along with five grandchildren, one great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

