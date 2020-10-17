Caroline Louise HansenJune 5, 1947 - October 8, 2020Caroline Louise Hansen, 73, of Modesto, California passed away on October 8, 2020.She was born in Santa Ana, CA on June 5, 1947. Caroline graduated from Modesto Junior College and received her Certified Medical Assistant Certificate. She was married to Etienne Goës and they had 3 children: Erick,Brigitte,Michel. After their divorce, she married Mike Berry. Her most recent marriage was to Robert Arthur.Caroline worked hard most of her life. Her most enjoyed jobs were working for Cornerstone Family Practice and for Dr Broderick both in Modesto. She loved God and had been a Christian from when she was a little girl until her death. She would always tell people that God has a plan and He will carry you through anything that life can bring. She proved that by trusting God to get her through Stage 4 cancer twice and her other major health concerns. She was a warrior to say the least. Caroline loved to laugh and spend time with her family. She also enjoyed watching movies and going to the theatre. Caroline also enjoyed sketching and writing her own stories.She is survived by her brother, Malcolm "Wayne" Hansen Jr. (and Carolyn), their children. Her daughter, Brigitte Hamilton (and Steve), their children and her son, Michel Goës (and Melissa), their children, her daughter-in-law, Kimberly Goës and her daughter and son-in-law to be. She has two nephews and a niece (Jeffrey Hansen (and Mariya), James Hansen (and Christina) and Darla Hansen. Caroline has two great nephews, Curtis Hansen, Carter Hansen and a great niece, Kora Sanborn. She has 8 grandchildren (Ericka Goës and Garrett Lawson, Shon Hamilton, Ryan Goës, Nathan Hamilton, Abigail Goës, Matthew Goës, Timothy Goës) Also has her first great grandchild due in March 2021.Caroline was preceded in death by her sister, Christina Hansen; her parents Cecil and Malcolm W. Hansen Sr. of Modesto,CA; her son, Erick Etienne Goës of Monroe,MIA celebration of life is planned for November but due to the Covid-19 Pandemic it will be for immediate family only.Flowers and cards can be sent to Brigitte Hamilton, 3533 Asheboro Ln, Modesto,CA 95357 and she will share with the family.