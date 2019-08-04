Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroll Turrentine. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Graveside service 10:30 AM Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Caroll "Turp" Turrentine

july 27, 1946 - July 29, 2019

Caroll Richard Turrentine—known to most as "Turp"—was born on July 27, 1946 to Oscar and Lela Turrentine in Lordsburg, New Mexico. Turp passed away on July 29, 2019 at the age of 73 in Modesto, CA., surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Turp is survived by his wife Theresa; son Justin and wife Vanessa; daughter Jolene; grandchildren Dalton, Dayton, and Dylan; siblings Jacqueline Noce, Haskell Turrentine (Georgie), and Thomas Turrentine; in-laws Linda and Steve Borrelli, Maria Wright and June Turrentine; and 25 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by siblings Peggy Hiser, Sonja Thatcher, Rebecca Diaz, Phyllis Cross, Oscar Turrentine Jr. and Dale Turrentine; nephew Daniel Thatcher; nieces Kelly Hermann and Catherine Turrentine.

At the age of 22, Turp met the love of his life, Theresa. They were married in 1969 and they have spent 50 wonderful years with one another. Together, they had two amazing children.

Family (and extended family) meant everything to him. Turp was very loving, respectful, and kind. He was an amazing storyteller—and knew no stranger. His family and friends loved to listen to what he had to say. Turp wasn't someone who talked without reason, but when he did, he could capture the whole room with his words. He will be dearly missed by all his family, and all the people whose lives he has touched. Turp loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, grandsons, nephews, brothers, and all his buddies. He often stated how he felt "at peace" when he was up in the mountains, enjoying all the beauty that God had created. Nature was his church, where he would go to pray and talk to the Lord. Other activities Turp loved were dancing with his wife to good country-western music, cooking, being a founding member of the Polynesian Dance Troupe "Na Ohana O Ke Awawa", traveling to see family, and attending as many of his grandsons' sports activities as possible.

Services to be held are as follows:

Visitation Monday, August 12, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., including a rosary to commence at 6:30 p.m. Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA 95350

Graveside Service (with full military honors) Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson, CA 95326

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers; donations may be made to: Na Ohana O Ke Awawa – Scholarship Fund. Checks can be made out to Na Ohana. Please include a note that it is for the Scholarship Fund in honor of Turp Turrentine. PO Box 577441, Modesto, Ca. 95357. Thank you.







