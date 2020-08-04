1/1
Carolyn L. Forslund
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn L Forslund
January 2,1941-July 21, 2020
On July 21st 2020 Carolyn L Forslund entered into heaven. She was born January 2, 1941 in Vanburen Arkanasa to Jay and Jewell Whittle. In 1944 they moved to Modesto California where she grew up and became Child Nutrition Director for Ceres Unified School District. After her retirement in 1992 she traveled across the United States with her husband. They came to land in Yuma in 1999 and spent their days playing cards and making crafts with friends.
Carolyn is survived by her son John Epperson, her daughter Cindy Epperson, her step-daughter Sharon Black, and step-son Fred Forslund. She also has 4 grandchildren, 6 step grand children, 4 great step grand children,
She was proceed in death by her husband Fred Forslund, her parents, her 3 siblings, her step daughter Lynn and step son Joseph.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ALL SAINTS CREMATION & MEMORIAL CHAPEL - Yuma
170 E. 17th Place
Yuma, AZ 85364
928-276-9871
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved