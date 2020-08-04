Carolyn L ForslundJanuary 2,1941-July 21, 2020On July 21st 2020 Carolyn L Forslund entered into heaven. She was born January 2, 1941 in Vanburen Arkanasa to Jay and Jewell Whittle. In 1944 they moved to Modesto California where she grew up and became Child Nutrition Director for Ceres Unified School District. After her retirement in 1992 she traveled across the United States with her husband. They came to land in Yuma in 1999 and spent their days playing cards and making crafts with friends.Carolyn is survived by her son John Epperson, her daughter Cindy Epperson, her step-daughter Sharon Black, and step-son Fred Forslund. She also has 4 grandchildren, 6 step grand children, 4 great step grand children,She was proceed in death by her husband Fred Forslund, her parents, her 3 siblings, her step daughter Lynn and step son Joseph.