Carolyn M. Pacheco



July 7, 1948-July 5, 2019

Carolyn M. Pacheco passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was the third sibling of four children, born to the Late Carl and Caroline Pacheco.

She was born July 7, 1948 in Berkeley, California, but raised in Manteca. She graduated from Manteca High School in 1966. Carolyn then attended art classes at Delta College and San Jose State University. After various part time jobs, she started her career at the Modesto Bee. She worked in the Retail Advertising Department, eventually becoming a master of the "small space" retail ad. She retired after 11 years with the Modesto Bee, then worked for a short time for the Stockton Record before devoting herself to being a full-time Mother, a position she flourished in.

Carolyn's talent was beyond measure, from pottery to painting. Carolyn had a big heart and was a kind and loving daughter (who was forever bringing home abandoned, lost, or orphaned animals; everything from lambs to kittens and puppies). Carolyn was a loving sister, aunt, friend, wife and mother. She is survived by siblings, Charlotte, Charles and Chester Pacheco, former husband Bill Benninghofen, and her children John and Emily Benninghofen. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace.

P.L. Fry and Son is honored to serve the Pacheco family. Visitation will be from 9:00am to 11:00 a.m. Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 11, 2019 at P.L. Fry and Son Funeral Home, 290 North Union Road, Manteca, CA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ASPCA or the America , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123

