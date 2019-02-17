Carolyn Jean Willeford Selee
Feb 14, 1936 - Feb 8, 2019
Carolyn Jean Willeford Selee passed away quietly last week from complications of COPD at the age of 82, one week before her 83rd birthday. Carolyn was preceded in death two years ago by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth Kay Selee. She is survived by their three children: Steven Roy Selee, Douglas Kay Selee, and Lisa Ann (Selee) Brugger.
Carolyn was born in Sidney, Nebraska to Glen and Flohra Willeford on Valentine's Day in 1936. She grew up on the small family farm in Peetz, Colorado with her parents and her three siblings: Allen, Marion, and Dorothy. Carolyn went on to college and earned her BA in Nursing at Denver University, where she met her future husband Ken.
She became a nurse in 1960, then moved with her family to Turlock in 1968 and was a Registered Nurse at Emanuel Hospital for over 20 years before retiring. She was a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by all of us.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 am, followed by Carolyn's memorial service at 11 am, on Friday, February 22nd, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
