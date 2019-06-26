Carolyn June (White) Walls
June 12,1943-June 4,2019
Loving wife to James Walls. Married to her husband for 60 years. You are loved and missed by your husband. She is procedded in death by her 2 brothers, mother, and her father. She has 4 children: Rusty, Bobbie, Chelsea, and James. 6 grand children, 6 great grand children.
She had lost her battle to cancer. She will be greatly remembered by her husband, children, grandchildren and the many friends that she had. She is very loved, and always showed her love.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 26, 2019