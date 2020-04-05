Carrie J. Nyquist
June 26, 1953-Mar. 29, 2020
Carrie Nyquist, of Turlock, was lifted into the embrace of Jesus on Sunday. She was 66 years old. Carrie was born in Colusa, California, and attended various schools throughout the state as her family traveled for her father's work. On December 17, 1978, she married the love of her life, Larry.
She worked for Mervyn's department store for a few years before starting her career as a school paraprofessional, where she assisted children with learning disabilities. The time spent with her students was a great joy in her life. In her spare time, she loved taking road trips and exploring new places with her family, as well as making jewelry. Her sense of humor and strong faith made her a blessing to all who knew her.
Carrie is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Larry Nyquist; her children, Jennifer Babakhan (Ed) of Denair and Zachary Nyquist (Berenice) of Denair; and her two grandchildren, Bryce and Bradley.
Private services will be held.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 5, 2020