Carroll Lee AndersonFebruary 11, 1937 - August 15, 2020Carroll Anderson, 83, of Modesto, California, devoted husband, loving father, and grandfather went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday evening August 15, 2020.Carroll was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on February 11, 1937. He and his family moved to Modesto when he was six years old and attended John Muir Elementary and later Roosevelt Junior High. It was in high school that he met Catherine, his high school sweetheart and love of his life. Carroll joined the Navy in 1955 and married Catherine shortly after on January 29, 1956. The two traveled almost immediately to Hutchinson, Kansas and had their first child. They stayed in Kansas only a short time before he was stationed on the USS Midway in Alameda for the rest of his tour. Later in 1958 Carroll received a good conduct medal, before leaving the service in August of 1959. He returned home to Catherine and now two children, and spent the remainder of his career working at the family business, Anderson's Business Machines.Carroll was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, serving as an usher, participating in Bible studies, and sitting faithfully in the same pew each Sunday with Catherine at his side. Fellowship with his Grace family was important to Carroll and once he retired, he became more involved, especially with his favorite group, the Monday Bunch. Nothing brought him more joy than his church and family.Carroll was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine, on August 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving children: Christopher Anderson, Cindi Schuchterman, and Craig Anderson. He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren: Sarah, Jacqueline, Dawn, Daniel, Amber, Andrew, and Aaron as well as his 12 beautiful great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren all of whom were looking forward to celebrating Carroll and Catherine's 65th wedding anniversary prior to her passing the previous week. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.Due to COVID, memorial service will be held at a later date.