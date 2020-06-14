Carson Phipps
1995 - 2020
Carson Wyatt Phipps
March 28, 1995 - April 12, 2020

Carson Wyatt Phipps was born in Modesto, CA, on March 28, 1995 and passed away in Merced, CA, on April 12, 2020.

Carson is survived by his parents, Cory and Carole Phipps, Modesto, CA; brother, Colby Phipps, Jacksonville, FL; grandparents Harley and Nadine Phipps, Hereford, AZ and JoAnn Plummer, Modesto, CA. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts and cousins – all who loved him very much and will miss him greatly.

Carson's Tribute Page/Video is located at: https://www.franklindownsfuneralhome.com/tributes/Carson-Phipps.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10:00 am, The Well Community Fellowship Church, 2500 Claus Road, Modesto, CA.

Monetary remembrances can be made payable to Johansen FFA. Address: Johansen High School, Attn: Vicki Mitchell/Bookkeeper, 641 Norseman Drive, Modesto, CA 95357.
Published in Modesto Bee from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
The Well Community Fellowship Church
