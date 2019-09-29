Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carter Nelson. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Viewing 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carter John Nelson

Nov. 1998 ~ Sept. 2019

Carter John Nelson aka "Car Car" was welcomed into this world with love by his family on November 25, 1998. As he grew, he developed a passion for cars. He could name the make and models of cars before he was two years old on daily walks with his mom.

Carter began his preschool and elementary years at Turlock Christian where he was loved by his teachers. Then he was homeschooled by his mama in 5th grade (the best days of her life) before going to Keyes to Learning 6th through 9th grade. He graduated from Turlock High School in 2017. At Turlock High his favorite class was auto shop where he was mentored by Mr. Dean Massey.

Inspired by his grandpa, John, Carter learned to play the piano and sing as a child with lessons from Mrs. Castro. He loved songwriting and singing and could be found in his teen and young adult years loudly playing the family piano with greasy hands at the end of his day. He also enjoyed hiking, hunting, shooting, and fishing with his brother, Cody, and friends.

Carter went to Simpson University on scholarship as a music major. He missed working on his car, so he came home and began working at SpeeDee Oil Change and Auto Service. He loved diagnostics, especially on Hondas, and was building a car that he hoped to professionally race someday.

Carter and his dad, Bryan, enjoyed being together at San Francisco Giants games, working together with Blue Chip Sports coverage of local football games, and watching their favorite TV show. Bryan's joy was to invest his time and love into Carter's life.

Carter was quick-witted and had an easy laugh. He brought joy to his family with his zest for life. He lived with gusto in a light-hearted way. He was passionate and purposeful in all he did.

Carter was treasured by his family – his mom and dad, Bryan and Erin, his sister, Cassie, brother, Cody, and sister Camille. He was a gift to his Auntie Kelli (aka sister), Uncle Fred, Uncle Joel, Auntie Colleen, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Carter is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Christine Nelson, Dennis Hill and Sherry McCash. Also, his stillborn sibling, and his niece, Emmette Joy Alldrin.

Carter's family wishes to extend their deepest thanks to the kindest and most devoted community that is sharing their pain. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, October 2nd from 10am-6pm at Allen Mortuary, 247 N Broadway in Turlock and a private burial.

All who loved Carter are invited to a tribute dinner on Thursday, October 3, at 6pm at the home of Dean and Liz Doerksen, 9512 East Grayson Road, Denair, CA.

Please bring a written memory for his family and join us around the campfire as we remember Carter. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and wear your comfy shoes.

All contributions can be made to Jessica's House PO Box 1712, Turlock, CA 95381 or at

Memories can be shared with the family at

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





Carter John NelsonNov. 1998 ~ Sept. 2019Carter John Nelson aka "Car Car" was welcomed into this world with love by his family on November 25, 1998. As he grew, he developed a passion for cars. He could name the make and models of cars before he was two years old on daily walks with his mom.Carter began his preschool and elementary years at Turlock Christian where he was loved by his teachers. Then he was homeschooled by his mama in 5th grade (the best days of her life) before going to Keyes to Learning 6th through 9th grade. He graduated from Turlock High School in 2017. At Turlock High his favorite class was auto shop where he was mentored by Mr. Dean Massey.Inspired by his grandpa, John, Carter learned to play the piano and sing as a child with lessons from Mrs. Castro. He loved songwriting and singing and could be found in his teen and young adult years loudly playing the family piano with greasy hands at the end of his day. He also enjoyed hiking, hunting, shooting, and fishing with his brother, Cody, and friends.Carter went to Simpson University on scholarship as a music major. He missed working on his car, so he came home and began working at SpeeDee Oil Change and Auto Service. He loved diagnostics, especially on Hondas, and was building a car that he hoped to professionally race someday.Carter and his dad, Bryan, enjoyed being together at San Francisco Giants games, working together with Blue Chip Sports coverage of local football games, and watching their favorite TV show. Bryan's joy was to invest his time and love into Carter's life.Carter was quick-witted and had an easy laugh. He brought joy to his family with his zest for life. He lived with gusto in a light-hearted way. He was passionate and purposeful in all he did.Carter was treasured by his family – his mom and dad, Bryan and Erin, his sister, Cassie, brother, Cody, and sister Camille. He was a gift to his Auntie Kelli (aka sister), Uncle Fred, Uncle Joel, Auntie Colleen, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Carter is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Christine Nelson, Dennis Hill and Sherry McCash. Also, his stillborn sibling, and his niece, Emmette Joy Alldrin.Carter's family wishes to extend their deepest thanks to the kindest and most devoted community that is sharing their pain. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, October 2nd from 10am-6pm at Allen Mortuary, 247 N Broadway in Turlock and a private burial.All who loved Carter are invited to a tribute dinner on Thursday, October 3, at 6pm at the home of Dean and Liz Doerksen, 9512 East Grayson Road, Denair, CA.Please bring a written memory for his family and join us around the campfire as we remember Carter. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and wear your comfy shoes.All contributions can be made to Jessica's House PO Box 1712, Turlock, CA 95381 or at jessicashouse.org Memories can be shared with the family at Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close