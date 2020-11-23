1/
Caterina Bertolotti
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caterina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caterina Bertolotti
June 1, 1916 - November 13, 2020
Modesto, California - Caterina Bertolotti June 1, 1916 – November 13, 2020
Caterina, daughter of Giacomo and Annunziata Bertolotti went to be with the Lord on November 13, 2020 at the age of 104 in Modesto, CA. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother passed away peacefully at her home with her daughters by her side. Caterina was born in Ono Degno Brescia, Italy on June 1, 1916. She later migrated with her husband, Domenico to California in 1955. They were married for 76 years and resided in Modesto for over 60 years. She is survived by her six children along with 25 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bertolotti Family. A Rosary will be held at 6:00p.m., Tuesday November 24 at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00a.m., Wednesday November 25 at St.Joseph's Catholic Church. Immediate family only due to current restrictions. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Rosary
06:00 PM
Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St.Joseph's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved