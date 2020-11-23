Caterina Bertolotti
June 1, 1916 - November 13, 2020
Caterina, daughter of Giacomo and Annunziata Bertolotti went to be with the Lord on November 13, 2020 at the age of 104 in Modesto, CA. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother passed away peacefully at her home with her daughters by her side. Caterina was born in Ono Degno Brescia, Italy on June 1, 1916. She later migrated with her husband, Domenico to California in 1955. They were married for 76 years and resided in Modesto for over 60 years. She is survived by her six children along with 25 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bertolotti Family. A Rosary will be held at 6:00p.m., Tuesday November 24 at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00a.m., Wednesday November 25 at St.Joseph's Catholic Church. Immediate family only due to current restrictions. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
