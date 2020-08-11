Catherine J. AndersonSeptember 24, 1936 - August 9, 2020Catherine (Kay) Anderson, 83, of Modesto, California, loyal wife, devoted mother, and loving grandmother went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning August 9, 2020.She was born in Tacoma, Washington on September 24, 1936. She lived with her parents Arthur and Marie Malone on a farm in Oregon until she moved to Modesto in her junior year of high school. A 1955 graduate, Catherine was part of the first graduating class of Thomas Downey High School. A year later she married Carroll Anderson, her high school sweetheart, on January 29, 1956. Almost immediately the newlyweds traveled to Kansas, where Carroll was stationed in the Navy at Hutchinson, and they had their first child.Kay was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church and loved her Grace family. In the early years of Grace, she and Carroll were married by Pastor Brohm. Throughout her life, Kay faithfully continued to attend, was a devoted part of the altar guild, and was highly involved in the church; just last week she brought her husband through the drive-thru communionAn avid sports fan, Kay was the go-to in the family if you needed to know any of the latest stats or news on her favorite teams: the San Francisco Giants & the San Francisco 49ers. She also liked to dabble in the garden; in fact, she was thrilled with her bumper crop of tomatoes this year!Catherine is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Carroll Anderson, and her children: Christopher Anderson, Cindi Schuchterman, and Craig Anderson. She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren: Sarah, Jacqueline, Dawn, Daniel, Amber, Andrew, and Aaron as well as her 12 beautiful great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren all of whom were looking forward to celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.Due to COVID, memorial service will be held at a later date.