Catherine Cantu
1961 - 2020
Catherine M. Cantu
October 1961 ~ July 2020
Catherine M. Cantu, age 58 of Turlock, CA. passed away at home after a short battle with cancer. Cathy was born in Los Angeles to Walter and Shirley Lane in 1961. She was married to Servando (Sandy) Cantu for 33 years. Catherine went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from CSU Stanislaus graduating Summa Cum Laude. She went on to become a Special Education teacher for Empire Unified School District and taught for 14 years until her retirement. Catherine is survived by her husband Sandy, son Michael Schalk from AZ and step-daughter Tina (Rob) Hanson from WA. She is survived also by 7 beloved siblings, 2 grandchildren, and 15 nieces and nephews. Catherine is preceded in death by her parents and step-mother. Private services will be at a later date. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society. Please share your memories and condolences at www.AllenMortuary.com
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 2, 2020.
