, Catherine A Marceau
-june 13, 1928-April 20, 2019
Cathy Marceau joined her husband, Donald, in heaven. They were married for 69 years and were never apart. They both grew up in Maine, moving here in 1957. Don worked for Ampex in Redwood City and later for the city of Los Gatos. Cathy worked for Pac Bell for many years, retiring in 1982. They then moved to Turlock and later, to Modesto, to live with their son, Cliff, and his wife, Dee. She will be greatly missed by her four children and her many grandchildren, who remember many tea parties, overnight visits, and trips to McDonalds. A joint spreading of ashes will be held on the Orca 3 at the Berkeley K Dock. May 11, 2019 @ 1 pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 4, 2019