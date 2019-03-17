Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Cathryn Ruth, Sanders Rogers

12/30/1930-01/02/19

Cathryn (Cathy) Sanders Rogers, our hearts are broken with the passing of our dear Wife, Mother, Geddy, Sister, Aunt and Friend. She passed on January 2, after a brief illness. Cathryn was born in Iowa on December 30, 1930. At the age of 2 she moved with her parents Lyman and Inez (Ahrens) Sanders, brother Jim (6) and brother Alan (3months) to California to start a new life. They lived on Merle Avenue in Modesto, before purchasing a 30-acre ranch in Ceres. Along came Cliff and then Jerry. Cathryn went to Keyes Grammar School and then to Turlock High School. She was a Song Leader and Girls League President. After graduating in 1949, she worked for T.I.D, then onto San Jose where she worked at San Jose State for the Athletic Director. She met and married the Love of her life, Don Rogers in 1955, after only a 5-month courtship. Don was in construction, so they traveled to different job sites, building roads and dams in many Coastal and Mountain areas. Daughter Kimberly was born in 1958, Cathryn worked in the construction site office at this time. In 1961 they purchased a home in Walnut Creek and ran a Shell Service Station. The 3 moved to Pleasanton in 1964 where Cathryn worked for a family with 6 children while the parents traveled the world. Another move to Danville where Cathryn worked on the start up of the Bank of Contra Costa. After, Cathryn's father Lyman passed in 1969, the family moved back to the ranch to be close to her mother Inez. She then worked for brother Jerry at Sanders Meat Locker for a short time, before starting a position as secretary at Federal Land Bank in Turlock. From there she moved on the to be FIRST female Loan Officer in the 5 Western States and became the manager of the Patterson Branch. In 1983, Cathryn retired from banking and started the Country Corral Day Care at the ranch where she continued to mentor many youngsters. She was President of the Stanislaus County Day Care Association. In 1994, Don and Cathryn traveled to Europe with Jim and Marian Sanders to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of D-Day. That same year she was awarded Ceres Agriculture Women of the Year. Cathryn finished her working career at Swensen Shear. She was a longtime member of California Women for Agriculture. Cathryn enjoyed hosting weddings, parties, fundraisers and gatherings at the Rogers Ranch. We want to share with you her own words written just 3 years ago. "My mom (Inez) was wonderful and taught me this, while here on Earth I've had a 'Human Being' experience I feel that its been a spiritual one. To all the lives I've touched thanks so much for being a part of my 80 some years. You have been much appreciated. I have loved life! Be good to one another. When life is done, I'd like the memory of me to be a Happy one. BLUE SKIES AND BUTTERFLIES

Don, Kim, Brook, Caitlyn, Rori, Ryleigh, Renley, Luke, Dick, Charley, and Brent you are all so special!! Of course, my extended family too! I'm so thankful for all of our 4th of July and Family and Friend Get togethers – Thus, I am requesting there be no service." We will be celebrating her life on July 4, 2019

Cathryn Ruth, Sanders Rogers12/30/1930-01/02/19Cathryn (Cathy) Sanders Rogers, our hearts are broken with the passing of our dear Wife, Mother, Geddy, Sister, Aunt and Friend. She passed on January 2, after a brief illness. Cathryn was born in Iowa on December 30, 1930. At the age of 2 she moved with her parents Lyman and Inez (Ahrens) Sanders, brother Jim (6) and brother Alan (3months) to California to start a new life. They lived on Merle Avenue in Modesto, before purchasing a 30-acre ranch in Ceres. Along came Cliff and then Jerry. Cathryn went to Keyes Grammar School and then to Turlock High School. She was a Song Leader and Girls League President. After graduating in 1949, she worked for T.I.D, then onto San Jose where she worked at San Jose State for the Athletic Director. She met and married the Love of her life, Don Rogers in 1955, after only a 5-month courtship. Don was in construction, so they traveled to different job sites, building roads and dams in many Coastal and Mountain areas. Daughter Kimberly was born in 1958, Cathryn worked in the construction site office at this time. In 1961 they purchased a home in Walnut Creek and ran a Shell Service Station. The 3 moved to Pleasanton in 1964 where Cathryn worked for a family with 6 children while the parents traveled the world. Another move to Danville where Cathryn worked on the start up of the Bank of Contra Costa. After, Cathryn's father Lyman passed in 1969, the family moved back to the ranch to be close to her mother Inez. She then worked for brother Jerry at Sanders Meat Locker for a short time, before starting a position as secretary at Federal Land Bank in Turlock. From there she moved on the to be FIRST female Loan Officer in the 5 Western States and became the manager of the Patterson Branch. In 1983, Cathryn retired from banking and started the Country Corral Day Care at the ranch where she continued to mentor many youngsters. She was President of the Stanislaus County Day Care Association. In 1994, Don and Cathryn traveled to Europe with Jim and Marian Sanders to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of D-Day. That same year she was awarded Ceres Agriculture Women of the Year. Cathryn finished her working career at Swensen Shear. She was a longtime member of California Women for Agriculture. Cathryn enjoyed hosting weddings, parties, fundraisers and gatherings at the Rogers Ranch. We want to share with you her own words written just 3 years ago. "My mom (Inez) was wonderful and taught me this, while here on Earth I've had a 'Human Being' experience I feel that its been a spiritual one. To all the lives I've touched thanks so much for being a part of my 80 some years. You have been much appreciated. I have loved life! Be good to one another. When life is done, I'd like the memory of me to be a Happy one. BLUE SKIES AND BUTTERFLIESDon, Kim, Brook, Caitlyn, Rori, Ryleigh, Renley, Luke, Dick, Charley, and Brent you are all so special!! Of course, my extended family too! I'm so thankful for all of our 4th of July and Family and Friend Get togethers – Thus, I am requesting there be no service." We will be celebrating her life on July 4, 2019 Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

