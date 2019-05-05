Cathy Raynell Shaffer
Jul 31, 1955 - Apr 25, 2019
Cathy Raynell Shaffer was born on July 31, 1955 in Delano, CA to loving parents Lawrence and Evelena Bogges. Cathy passed away in Modesto, CA on April 25, 2019 at 63 years old. She was a resident of Salida, CA for 20 years. Cathy worked as an administrative assistant for most of her life, and in her retirement enjoyed; sewing, gardening, watching cooking shows, reading, and spending time with her family.
Cathy was preceded in death by: her father, Lawrence, her husband of 16 years, Fred Shaffer, her husband of 22 years, David Bear, and her son, David Bear (Londa). She is survived by her mother, Evelena, her children: Brent Bear of Salida, Karen Quintoa (Karl) of Oakdale, Brian Bear (Rhea) of Modesto, Tamara Shannon of Salida, Steven Shaffer of Salida, Leya Shaffer of Jackson, David Shaffer of Riverside, and Marny Shaffer of Jackson, as well as her 19 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Cathy is also survived by her siblings: Lee Bogges of Riverbank, Kay Gucene (Richard) of Washington, Shelly Ann Bogges-Ward of Riverbank, and Chris Bogges of Washington.
Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Shaffer family. A memorial service will be held at the Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 5, 2019