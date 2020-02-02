Cecil Emilio Vincent Bartolomei
Sep 30, 1931 - Jan 12, 2020
Cecil passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 in Ripon, California. He was proud to be a 2nd generation Italian American Californian born in Riverside, CA on September 30, 1931 to Emilio and Beatrice Bartolomei. His father was a WWI and WWII veteran, a free mason, a president of VFW, labor leader and a master plasterer. His mother kept the home front in order.
Cecil enlisted in the US Navy in 1952 – 1956 and served as an Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class aboard the USS Kearsarge. He worked at IBM in San Jose CA for 25 years and retired as a manufacturing specialist in 1991. In retirement, he and his wife, Helen, moved to Chico, CA and travelled throughout Northern and Central America, Western Europe and Scandinavia, researching family history along the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Dorothy Flockhart and Roberta Bartolomei and his grandson, Walter Denesha. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Helen, his children, Katherine Ball (Rick) of Ripon, Robert Bartolomei (Angela) of Round Mnt, CA, Steven Bartolomei (DeeDee) of San Jose, Janine Denesha (Kevin) of Puyallup, WA, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
His family sincerely thanks the caring people of Community Hospice, Alexander Cohen Hospice House and Alegre Home Care.
His remains will be interred at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. The engraving on his headstone will read, "Joe's Bar and Grill."
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 2, 2020