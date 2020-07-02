1/
Charleann Smith
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charleann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charleann Smith
May 24,1943 - June 27, 2020
Charleann leaves behind Russell, her husband of 46 years, her children: Charles "Chuck"(Jennifer), Daphne, Jennifer Harman (Mark),Kimberly (Gabriel), her 19 grandchildren, and her 13 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son Timothy "Tim", daughter Cynthia "Cindy", daughter-in-law Lori, and grandson Charles "Chuckers."
She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana. In 1977, she made her home in Ceres. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Ceres Ward. She loved spending time with her family. She had many talents: cooking, baking, canning, crafting, sewing, crocheting, and gardening. She could paint, build, farm, and still find time to serve her family and others.
Graveside service will be at Ceres Memorial Park on July 9, at 10AM
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ceres Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved