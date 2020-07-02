Charleann Smith
May 24,1943 - June 27, 2020
Charleann leaves behind Russell, her husband of 46 years, her children: Charles "Chuck"(Jennifer), Daphne, Jennifer Harman (Mark),Kimberly (Gabriel), her 19 grandchildren, and her 13 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son Timothy "Tim", daughter Cynthia "Cindy", daughter-in-law Lori, and grandson Charles "Chuckers."
She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana. In 1977, she made her home in Ceres. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Ceres Ward. She loved spending time with her family. She had many talents: cooking, baking, canning, crafting, sewing, crocheting, and gardening. She could paint, build, farm, and still find time to serve her family and others.
Graveside service will be at Ceres Memorial Park on July 9, at 10AM www.cvobituaries.com