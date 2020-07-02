Charleann SmithMay 24,1943 - June 27, 2020Charleann leaves behind Russell, her husband of 46 years, her children: Charles "Chuck"(Jennifer), Daphne, Jennifer Harman (Mark),Kimberly (Gabriel), her 19 grandchildren, and her 13 great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her son Timothy "Tim", daughter Cynthia "Cindy", daughter-in-law Lori, and grandson Charles "Chuckers."She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana. In 1977, she made her home in Ceres. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Ceres Ward. She loved spending time with her family. She had many talents: cooking, baking, canning, crafting, sewing, crocheting, and gardening. She could paint, build, farm, and still find time to serve her family and others.Graveside service will be at Ceres Memorial Park on July 9, at 10AM