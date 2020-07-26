Charlene Joyce BrownDec 5, 1930 - July 11, 2020Charlene Joyce (Caruso) Brown, age 89, of Modesto, California passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Charlene was born December 5, 1930 in French Camp, California to Olive and Mose Caruso.Charlene spent 12 years at Angelo's Market in the meat department. She then moved on to be a case worker for the Employment Development Department in Modesto for 15 years. Charlene enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a long time member of the Elk's Lodge and enjoyed camping with family and friends.Charlene deeply loved her family and is survived by her husband James Brown; son Dr. Jess Rinehart (Kim); and daughter Terri Westphal (Dwayne); grandchildren Jess Rinehart (Christa), Jackie Alford (Jason), Jamie Tract (Matt), Brett Westphal and Kyle Westphal (Jacky). Charlene is also survived by 5 great grandchildren.Charlene was preceded in death by her father Mose Caruso and mother Olive Rocha.Charlene will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A private family remembrance will be held.