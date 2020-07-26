1/1
Charlene Brown
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene Joyce Brown
Dec 5, 1930 - July 11, 2020
Charlene Joyce (Caruso) Brown, age 89, of Modesto, California passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Charlene was born December 5, 1930 in French Camp, California to Olive and Mose Caruso.
Charlene spent 12 years at Angelo's Market in the meat department. She then moved on to be a case worker for the Employment Development Department in Modesto for 15 years. Charlene enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a long time member of the Elk's Lodge and enjoyed camping with family and friends.
Charlene deeply loved her family and is survived by her husband James Brown; son Dr. Jess Rinehart (Kim); and daughter Terri Westphal (Dwayne); grandchildren Jess Rinehart (Christa), Jackie Alford (Jason), Jamie Tract (Matt), Brett Westphal and Kyle Westphal (Jacky). Charlene is also survived by 5 great grandchildren.
Charlene was preceded in death by her father Mose Caruso and mother Olive Rocha.
Charlene will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A private family remembrance will be held.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved