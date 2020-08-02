Charles "Chuck" BestMay 17, 1937 – Jul 21, 2020Charles Best, also referred to as Chuck, passed away Tuesday morning July 21st at age 83. He resided in Modesto, CA, living with his wife Delores Best. He was born in Beattyville, KY, son of late Ernest Best and Mae Best. Chuck entered the Army as soon as he was able to, and made a lifelong career out of it. He received several medals, and retired as Sargent First Class after 25 years served. After retiring from the military he had many hobbies. Chuck was involved in community service, and volunteer work. While he was living in Kentucky he was on the city council, as well as being a foster parent. While at home he enjoyed playing with airplanes, and the many things he made from wood in his shop. He created so many things for his yard, and had such a green thumb!Chuck is survived by his three sons; Michael Best & his children Steven and Amy, David Best & his daughter Jessika, her spouse Marco, and great grandson Jackson, and Charles Best & his wife Anita. He is also survived by his step children; Debra and Nick Martinez & their children Karisma Sigala, Andrew Sigala, Nikki Martinez, and grandchildren Isaac Sigala and Landon Myres, Leslie Rozen & her children Natalie Rozen, Jonathon Schraugher, Jason Schraugher, and grandchildren Sarah, Jonathan, Andrew, Kayden, and Aliyah, Christopher Rozen and late Steven Rozen and Brenzitt Rozen.Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Best family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Chuck's services are private at this time. He will be interred at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 W McCabe Rd, Santa Nella, CA 95322.