Charles Kenneth BrunnDec 3, 1931 – Jul 10, 2020Charles Brunn, a native San Franciscan, graduated from St. Ignatius College Preparatory in 1949, and received his Bachelor of Science and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of San Francisco. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Pasig during the Korean War. He married Mary Ellen O'Brien in San Francisco, and they moved to Modesto in 1959, where Charles began a long and illustrious career as a trial attorney. He was an icon, friend, and mentor to attorneys throughout California. Charles founded the Law Offices of Brunn & Flynn, and his work on the "Queen's Case" was featured on the television show, "Forensic Files". Charles taught Business Law at Stanislaus State, served as the President of the Stanislaus County Bar Association, was a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, and was rated "AV-Preeminent" by Martindale-Hubbell. Charles was a long-time member of the Modesto Serra Club and the downtown Rotary Club. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Modesto.Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rose Brunn; his brothers Robert Brunn and Donald Brunn; and his beloved aunt, Sister Mary Adrienne Kennedy.Charles is survived by Mary, his wife of almost 64 years; his sons, Gerald Brunn (Sandra), Michael Brunn (Cynthia), and Patrick Brunn; his grandsons, Captain Ryan Brunn (Katelyn), David Brunn, and James Brunn; and his great-grandson, Jackson Brunn.Due to COVID-19, a funeral Mass and internment will be private. A public Mass celebrating Charles' life will be scheduled at a later time.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Charles' name to the University of San Francisco, 2130 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA 94117-1080, or Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.