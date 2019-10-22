Charles Lewis Crow
April 11, 1932 ~ October 17, 2019
Charles Lewis Crow, 87, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Rockingham Memorial Hospital, Harrisonburg, Virginia. A longtime California resident, he was born in Modesto, California and lived there for many years until his retirement. He resided with his wife Janet at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg Virginia for the last 2 years.
Charles Crow worked for the Pacific Bell Telephone Company for over 30 years before retiring. After retiring, he consulted as an engineer in Yountville and Montecito, CA, and Marion, MA. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy; a member of the Modesto Masonic Lodge No. 206; a Chapter Dad for the Modesto Order of Demolay; and was a Shriner. Charles was a an elder of Geneva Presbyterian Church in Modesto, and served as an elder and Sunday School teacher there.
Charles was predeceased by his son, Kenneth Crow, and sister, Maxine Sorrentino. He is survived by his wife, Janet Crow; his son, Richard Crow and his wife Cheryl, of Warrenton, VA; two grandchildren, Alexander Crow of Virginia Beach, VA, and Rachel Crow of Charlottesville, VA; and two sisters, Frances Fostine of Stockton, CA and Molly Epperson of Vancouver, WA.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 p.m., at the Sunnyside Meredith Chapel, 3935 Sunnyside Dr., Harrisonburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the , .
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 22, 2019