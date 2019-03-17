Charles Emery Fisher
September 25, 1929 - November 18, 2018
Charles (Charlie) was born in Texarkana, Arkansas and died recently in Montana after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Pamila Fisher, his daughter, Pika Fisher Meyer, and his two grandsons, Sage Fisher Meyer and Kai Fisher Meyer. Charlie and Pam moved to Bozeman, Montana, in 2006 to be near their daughter and grandsons.
Charlie was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and a lifelong educator. He served as a counselor at Modesto Junior College from 1960-1990. He loved his work and helped hundreds of students of all ages. He and Pam met at MJC and married in 1965.
Charlie was an avid outdoorsman and loved to camp, hike, climb, fish, ride motorcycles and play tennis and golf. Always interested in politics, in his last years, he continued to read avidly and closely follow national politics.
Charlie was a master storyteller and loved telling tales of his adventures to anyone who would listen. That included his grandsons, younger neighbors and, at the end of his life, his caretakers. He made the most of his 89 years!
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 17, 2019