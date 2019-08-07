Charles Hatton
Sept. 1928 ~ August 2019
Charles was born in Oklahoma before settling in Delhi, CA. He graduated from Denair High School in 1948. After high school he enlisted in the military and served during the Korean War. He was a supervisor at International Paper for 31 years. Charles was a member of the Turlock VFW Post 5059 and American Legion. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, and dancing.
He is survived by his children Vickie (Anthony) Donovan and Dan (Susan) Hatton; brother Ed Hatton; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred Hatton and one grandchild.
Memorial contributions can be made in Charles' memory to Turlock V.F.W. Post 5059.
Graveside will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00p.m with a reception to follow at Turlock VFW.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 7, 2019