Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles King. View Sign



May 12, 1932 - Feb 21, 2019

Charles Lee King, 86, of Modesto died peacefully surrounded by his family on Feb 21, 2019 in Modesto, CA.

Charlie was born in Horton, Kansas on May 12, 1932 to Geneva and Earl King. He moved to Malin, Oregon as a child and completed his elementary and high school education in Malin and Tulelake, California where he graduated from high school. He served in the

Charlie is survived by his wife, Mildred (Stephens) King of Modesto; children Charlie King Jr of Modesto, Doris A. Fish of Ceres, Don Stephens of Modesto, Sheri Madrid of Dana Point; half-sister Louena Sue (Trujillo) Agcaoili of San Bruno; with his marriage to Mildred, he had 37 grandchildren; 62 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Dortha, his second wife Patricia, his sons David, Billy (King line), Foster and Dale (Stephens line), one grandson, and one great granddaughter.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday Feb 28th at Eaton Family Funeral Home. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday March 1st at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Orangeburg Chapel. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson.

www.cvobituaries.com



Charles Lee KingMay 12, 1932 - Feb 21, 2019Charles Lee King, 86, of Modesto died peacefully surrounded by his family on Feb 21, 2019 in Modesto, CA.Charlie was born in Horton, Kansas on May 12, 1932 to Geneva and Earl King. He moved to Malin, Oregon as a child and completed his elementary and high school education in Malin and Tulelake, California where he graduated from high school. He served in the Korean War as a medic in the infantry. While living in San Francisco in 1964, Charlie became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved the gospel, and for the rest of his life he wanted everyone he came in contact with to learn it's message so they would have peace and joy like he did. Charlie loved to spend time with his family, hunt with friends, teach with missionaries from the church, and dance! Charlie worked in home improvements and as a sales representative until 1980 when he finally had to stop working due to health issues.Charlie is survived by his wife, Mildred (Stephens) King of Modesto; children Charlie King Jr of Modesto, Doris A. Fish of Ceres, Don Stephens of Modesto, Sheri Madrid of Dana Point; half-sister Louena Sue (Trujillo) Agcaoili of San Bruno; with his marriage to Mildred, he had 37 grandchildren; 62 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Dortha, his second wife Patricia, his sons David, Billy (King line), Foster and Dale (Stephens line), one grandson, and one great granddaughter.Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday Feb 28th at Eaton Family Funeral Home. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday March 1st at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Orangeburg Chapel. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson. Funeral Home Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service

513 12Th St

Modesto , CA 95354

(209) 492-9222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close