Charles "Charlie" Knox
Aug. 7, 1940 - Jan. 29, 2019
Charles "Charlie" Knox passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019 in Modesto, Ca at the age of 78. Charlie was born to Alva and Melissa Knox in Escalon, Ca. He was a life-long resident of Escalon.
Charlie loved to fish. Next to his favorite hobby he also enjoyed hunting, taxidermy and building boats.
Charles is survived by his parents, Alva and Melissa and brother Russell (Sherry). He is preceded in death by his siblings, Bertha Mason, Alva R. Knox, Leola Best, Ruth Ann Rose, and Gary Knox.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Knox family. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday February 13 at 11 AM at Deegan Funeral Chapel, 1441 San Joaquin St., Escalon, Ca 95320. To leave condolences to the family, please visit his online guestbook at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019