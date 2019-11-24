Charles K. Martin
Feb. 1955 ~ Nov. 2019
Chuck was born in 1955 to Kenneth and Patricia (Quartermaine) Martin and passed away at the age of 64. He enjoyed camping, being at the beach, and creatively planting in his yard. His wife Becky treasured the many flowers he planted for her, as well as the beautiful arrangements he loved to give her over the years. Chuck especially enjoyed spending time with his much loved dogs.
He is survived by his wife Becky Martin; children Michael Martin, Connor Martin, and Kelli Martin; step sister Shara Ann Adams. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Michael Dutton.
At his request, no services will be held.
Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 24, 2019