Charles "Chuck" A. MillerMarch 31, 1933 - July 2, 2020Chuck went to be with the Lord and his wife Florence who has waited for him since 2005. Chuck was born in El Monte, CA. Raised in Monterey Park in SO CA .After serving our country in the US Coast Guard during the Korean war; he eventually lived in Banning, CA where he meet and married the love and light of his life, Florence.they spent a short time in WA state. When MT ST. Helens blew in 1980, they moved Modesto. In 1998 he retired from Herseys Chocolate in Oakdale. They enjoyed visiting family in WA, VA, GA, AL and TX. Lots of traveling and siteseeing in Washington DC, FL, PA, NY, Canada and Branson, MO.In his sunset years, he enjoyed playing 8 ball pool, cards, and calling bingo. He is survived by his stepson, David Guy of VA, sister in law Joyce Standley (and Mike) of Modesto, CA niece Barbara Garcia of FL, 10 step grandchildren and 18 step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Marion Miller, sister Dorothy Miller, brother Ralph Miller Jr., step daughter Dorothy Knight, stepson Ronald Guy, and his wife of 40 years, Florence. Chuck and the family would like to sincerely thank Community Hospice and Chuck's friends and neighbors in the Coralwood Mobile Home Park. Graveside services are pending in Calimesa, CA.