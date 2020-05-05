Charles Musso
1931 - 2020
November 22,1931-April 26, 2020
Charles passed away on April 26, 2020 at his family home in Modesto, Charles was born on November 22, 1931 in Glendale, Calif., to his parents Joe and Jenny Musso. He grew up in the San Fernando Valley where he gratuated from Van Nuys High School.
Charles then joined the U.S. Air Force where he met and married Wanda Dill on October 11, 1952. Charles was an avid farmer and truck driver. In his later years, he loved bowling. His is preceeded in death by his parents and one sister, Katherene Kolesar. He is survived by his wife, Wanda, and his 3 sons, Charles, (Beth), Jerry, (Kara) & Vito (Janice), 13 grand children and 16 great grand children.
There will be no services.
Published in Modesto Bee from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
